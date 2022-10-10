- Fixed crash when loading Elephant Grass
- Gave player more starting health on Combat Base
- Smoke grenade pins have their collision removed when the grenade is holstered
- Slightly optimized Bridge
- Fixed incorrect ballistic materials on metal barrels
- Fixed some sandbag collision issues on Bridge
- Shrunk player boundary on Combat Base
- Fixed a few tree collision issues on Combat Base
- Slightly increased light intensity on Combat Base
- Slight optimizations to Combat Base
PunjiVR update for 10 October 2022
Update 9 Patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
