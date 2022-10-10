 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 10 October 2022

Update 9 Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9691010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when loading Elephant Grass
  • Gave player more starting health on Combat Base
  • Smoke grenade pins have their collision removed when the grenade is holstered
  • Slightly optimized Bridge
  • Fixed incorrect ballistic materials on metal barrels
  • Fixed some sandbag collision issues on Bridge
  • Shrunk player boundary on Combat Base
  • Fixed a few tree collision issues on Combat Base
  • Slightly increased light intensity on Combat Base
  • Slight optimizations to Combat Base

