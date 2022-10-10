- Performance improvements to allow consoles and weak hardware
- Improvements in framerate stability
- Rebuild the physics system to reduce CPU spikes
- Removed non-bindable keys from the rebinding menu
- Fixed wrong translations
- Enabled multiplayer official server
- Fixed embedded server connection for local multiplayer
- Fixed multiplayer race repeat system
- Replaced ice shoot projectile
- Bring screen overlay shoot hit effect back
- Fixed wrong checkbox selection in the configuration menu
- Fixed gamepad navigation system
OverShoot Battle Race update for 10 October 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.127 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
