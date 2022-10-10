 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 10 October 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.127 version

10 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance improvements to allow consoles and weak hardware
  • Improvements in framerate stability
  • Rebuild the physics system to reduce CPU spikes
  • Removed non-bindable keys from the rebinding menu
  • Fixed wrong translations
  • Enabled multiplayer official server
  • Fixed embedded server connection for local multiplayer
  • Fixed multiplayer race repeat system
  • Replaced ice shoot projectile
  • Bring screen overlay shoot hit effect back
  • Fixed wrong checkbox selection in the configuration menu
  • Fixed gamepad navigation system

