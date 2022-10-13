 Skip to content

Way of the Hunter update for 13 October 2022

Update notes for 1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9690892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.17 is now live, bringing an important addition, and a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.

Version 1.17 patch notes:

  • Added: Brown bear in Transylvania
  • Tuned: Reduced chromatic aberration and vignetting
  • Tuned: Multiple environmental visual bugs (e.g. levitating stones)
  • Tuned: Multiple animations related to firearms handling and player movement
  • Tuned: Firearm synchronization audio
  • Fixed: (PS5/Xbox Series X/S) Difficulty reset after the game is rebooted
  • Fixed: Hunting log data not updating properly if the animal was younger at the time of an earlier bullet hit (Fix is only for newly created hunting log entries. Older hunting log entries will be fixed in a future update)
  • Fixed: Missing shot sound on the .338
  • Fixed: Analytics turn off option
  • Fixed: Animal reward update after integrity loss
  • Fixed: Fixed Hunting log displaying all animals as 'Young' when no taxidermy data is available
  • Fixed: Animation of small game animals stuttering when seen through optics
  • Fixed: Individual animals straying too far from their herd and causing unintended spooking behavior
  • Fixed: Looping vehicle audio
  • Fixed: Crash when switching to windowed mode
  • Fixed: Random crash after the animal has been shot
  • Fixed: Crash when shooting an animal with shotgun in MP resulting in server crash
  • Fixed: Rare crash when interacting with a static animal sign
  • Fixed: Notifications of discoveries around the map
  • Fixed: Continuously shooting with shotgun leading to a drop in FPS
  • Fixed: Infinite jumping loop
  • Fixed: Multiple localization issues

Good hunting!

