1.修改野外寶箱怪在使用全面突襲時，會直接逃走，但是調降寶箱怪的迴避率。
2.修正獨狼模式時，部分敵人的技能異常。
3.針對困難以上的難度，調整大部分BOSS將會使用爆發技
4.修正敵人光元素的全體光屬性魔法會幫我方補血的錯誤。
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘(Bahamut2-dragon's bride) update for 10 October 2022
20221010更新說明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.修改野外寶箱怪在使用全面突襲時，會直接逃走，但是調降寶箱怪的迴避率。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 MAC Depot 1673193
- Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 MAC 簡體 Depot 1673194
- Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Depot MAC English Depot 1673196
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update