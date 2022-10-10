 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘(Bahamut2-dragon's bride) update for 10 October 2022

20221010更新說明

Share · View all patches · Build 9690838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修改野外寶箱怪在使用全面突襲時，會直接逃走，但是調降寶箱怪的迴避率。
2.修正獨狼模式時，部分敵人的技能異常。
3.針對困難以上的難度，調整大部分BOSS將會使用爆發技
4.修正敵人光元素的全體光屬性魔法會幫我方補血的錯誤。

Changed files in this update

巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 MAC Depot 1673193
  • Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 MAC 簡體 Depot 1673194
  • Loading history…
巴哈姆特2-龍之新娘 Depot MAC English Depot 1673196
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link