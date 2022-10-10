 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 10 October 2022

Gameplay & Bugs - Small Update 0.5.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9690765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Player's Ship dynamic speed, new players should no longer get stuck in the bottom
  • Fixed blocking bug where guns would stay stuck when trying to fire during hyperspace
  • Fixed bug where you could quit the Final Score before seeing it
  • Fixed bug where inter-rounds menus would not be reset when quitting during them
  • Fixed bug where missile launchers would still fire in Hyperspace

