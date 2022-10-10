- Changed Player's Ship dynamic speed, new players should no longer get stuck in the bottom
- Fixed blocking bug where guns would stay stuck when trying to fire during hyperspace
- Fixed bug where you could quit the Final Score before seeing it
- Fixed bug where inter-rounds menus would not be reset when quitting during them
- Fixed bug where missile launchers would still fire in Hyperspace
Alcyon Infinity update for 10 October 2022
Gameplay & Bugs - Small Update 0.5.4.5
