[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.10 Update Announcement

System optimization:
- The performance of continuous battles against Zhenyuan Escort Agency is optimized. Now it is not necessary to switch to the provincial map scene between each battle
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug where the text of [Skill - Hundred Battles to be crowned king]'s attribute obtained in the war report was always displayed as 1
- Fixed the bug of duplicate orientation when rebuilding the bedroom
- Fixed the bug that the level text animation would get stuck when quickly upgrading buildings
- Fixed an abnormal bug that sometimes appears in the escort agency scene when the task interface is closed
- Fixed the bug that [Skill - Hundred Miles' Divine Walk] did not work normally
Changed files in this update