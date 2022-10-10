 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 10 October 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.10 Update Announcement

Build 9690763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. The performance of continuous battles against Zhenyuan Escort Agency is optimized. Now it is not necessary to switch to the provincial map scene between each battle

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug where the text of [Skill - Hundred Battles to be crowned king]'s attribute obtained in the war report was always displayed as 1
  2. Fixed the bug of duplicate orientation when rebuilding the bedroom
  3. Fixed the bug that the level text animation would get stuck when quickly upgrading buildings
  4. Fixed an abnormal bug that sometimes appears in the escort agency scene when the task interface is closed
  5. Fixed the bug that [Skill - Hundred Miles' Divine Walk] did not work normally

