 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 10 October 2022

Patch 0.26.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9690622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added new F8 command: Focus on your Studies! (Everyone), which makes your villagers study for any course task that isn't completed yet.

Fixes:

  • Villager still having gender-based shifts.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link