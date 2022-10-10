 Skip to content

Boat Crew update for 10 October 2022

v1.3.2.5 Stable | Leviathan

Share · View all patches · Build 9690587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.3.2.5 Stable | Leviathan

Gameplay & UI
  • Added Enemy Flak.
  • Added Akizuki Destroyer.
  • Reworked Liberty Ship.
  • Fixed and rebalanced and some unit hitpoints.
  • Nerfed AT gun damage.
  • Added UI notice for half crewed weapons.
  • Control hints for related weapons in boat customization.
  • Localization support for Fleet Endurance.
Visuals
  • Tidied up existing VFX.
  • New flame effects.
  • Fog color handled for all times of day, to fix the blue tint on terrain like the one in Free Fire Zone.
Bug Fixes
  • Displacing objects on pause.
  • Ocean foam line glitch on terrain object edges.
  • Minesweeper collider not functional.
  • Captain sometimes leaves the helm for a brief stroll, attempted fix.
  • Jittery trajectory circles.
  • Corrupt dynamic deck navigation on Higgins 78'.
  • Irrelevant screen shakes from distant objects.

