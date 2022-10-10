v1.3.2.5 Stable | Leviathan
Gameplay & UI
- Added Enemy Flak.
- Added Akizuki Destroyer.
- Reworked Liberty Ship.
- Fixed and rebalanced and some unit hitpoints.
- Nerfed AT gun damage.
- Added UI notice for half crewed weapons.
- Control hints for related weapons in boat customization.
- Localization support for Fleet Endurance.
Visuals
- Tidied up existing VFX.
- New flame effects.
- Fog color handled for all times of day, to fix the blue tint on terrain like the one in Free Fire Zone.
Bug Fixes
- Displacing objects on pause.
- Ocean foam line glitch on terrain object edges.
- Minesweeper collider not functional.
- Captain sometimes leaves the helm for a brief stroll, attempted fix.
- Jittery trajectory circles.
- Corrupt dynamic deck navigation on Higgins 78'.
- Irrelevant screen shakes from distant objects.
