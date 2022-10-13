 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 13 October 2022

Beat Saber v1.25.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9690486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players,
We found a minor issue in the Hard difficulty map ‘Cuz I Luv You’ from Lizzo Music Pack, and it should be fixed now. Enjoy playing!

Changed files in this update

Beat Saber Content Depot 620981
