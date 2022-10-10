Version 0.5.2

⨭ Added
- Dakarai’s profile added under extra.
- Plot progression.
- White coffin expanded, its sewer is now accessible but incomplete.
- A side quest “Want delta-c” added. This quest starts in White coffin.
- A new ordeal added at the Hall of Ordeals.
- There is now a NPC selling basic implants in White coffin.
💘 NSFW stuff
- You can now call Marsha for a sexual act at a cost of 4k credit at Pink Spades.
↹ Changed
- An elevator in the Hall of Ordeals was acting up, fixed.
- Numbers added to the rooms at Pink Spades level 2.
