Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 10 October 2022

Version 0.5.2

Version 0.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⨭ Added

  1. Dakarai’s profile added under extra.
  2. Plot progression.
  3. White coffin expanded, its sewer is now accessible but incomplete.
  4. A side quest “Want delta-c” added. This quest starts in White coffin.
  5. A new ordeal added at the Hall of Ordeals.
  6. There is now a NPC selling basic implants in White coffin.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. You can now call Marsha for a sexual act at a cost of 4k credit at Pink Spades.

↹ Changed

  1. An elevator in the Hall of Ordeals was acting up, fixed.
  2. Numbers added to the rooms at Pink Spades level 2.

