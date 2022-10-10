 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 10 October 2022

Fighting robot

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the item from the quick slot remained hanging near the quick slots panel as a duplicate.
  • The combat robot sprite has been completely replaced with a new one, now the combat robot looks different.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
