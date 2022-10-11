Patch 1.6.2 out now!

Hello Citizens,
A new patch has been released for Frostpunk. Read the notes below to find out what’s been updated.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes to Builders’ Monument collision box
- Scenario’s Economy difficulty sliders work correctly again
- A New Home scenario starts in survivor mode if the player lost the
survivor mode game earlier bug – fixed
- Issue with steam coming out of Machine Shop when the building is
inactive fixed
- Book of Laws UI tweaks in The Last Autumn campaign
- Comma visible at the beginning of many words fixed
- Localization tweaks and fixes
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
Builders’ Monument
- New building - Builders’ Monument. You can grant an access after
subscribing to our publisher page. The new building is only available in the
Endless Mode by starting a new game. It’s not available on previous saves.
- We have added a confirmation pop-up after claiming the new building
Take care,
11 bit studios