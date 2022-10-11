 Skip to content

Frostpunk update for 11 October 2022

Patch 1.6.2 out now!

Patch 1.6.2 out now! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Citizens,
A new patch has been released for Frostpunk. Read the notes below to find out what’s been updated.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes to Builders’ Monument collision box
  • Scenario’s Economy difficulty sliders work correctly again
  • A New Home scenario starts in survivor mode if the player lost the
    survivor mode game earlier bug – fixed
  • Issue with steam coming out of Machine Shop when the building is
    inactive fixed
  • Book of Laws UI tweaks in The Last Autumn campaign
  • Comma visible at the beginning of many words fixed
  • Localization tweaks and fixes
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Builders’ Monument

  • New building - Builders’ Monument. You can grant an access after
    subscribing to our publisher page. The new building is only available in the
    Endless Mode by starting a new game. It’s not available on previous saves.
  • We have added a confirmation pop-up after claiming the new building

Take care,
11 bit studios

