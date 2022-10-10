 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

なりきりVTuber update for 10 October 2022

ver.1.4.0 Added Virtual Webcam

Share · View all patches · Build 9689627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A virtual webcam function was added in ver.1.4.0.
You can capture the image of "Narikiri VTuber" as a "web camera" with applications such as OBS and Discord.

Changed files in this update

NarikiriVTuber Content Depot 1632351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link