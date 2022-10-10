A virtual webcam function was added in ver.1.4.0.
You can capture the image of "Narikiri VTuber" as a "web camera" with applications such as OBS and Discord.
なりきりVTuber update for 10 October 2022
ver.1.4.0 Added Virtual Webcam
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
NarikiriVTuber Content Depot 1632351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update