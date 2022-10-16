 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 16 October 2022

Ghoulish Games Expansion!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics

Silly Circus Stage

  • Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
  • Online leaderboards are added.
  • 3 unlockable fur colors.
  • 3 unlockable cosmetics.
  • New Achievement added for beating the target score.

Devious Donna Announcer

  • An alternate announce has been added to the game featuring the villain from Roxy 1.
  • A dropdown has been added to the settings menu to toggle between the two announcers.
  • The new announcer is not available in Story Mode.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Fixed an issue which prevented Totem Tracker from being completable on Construction Chaos.
  • Fixed an issue tracking achievements while playing Totem Tracker.

