SALVATIONLAND update for 10 October 2022

Patch 0.7.3

Patch 0.7.3

Build 9689274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug with invisible walls that could spoil the game passage after loading a save
  • Level "Shopping District": added objects in the lake
  • Fixed decoration at the levels 'Start' and 'Trainstation'
  • Fixed some small bugs that don't affect the game passage

