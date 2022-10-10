- Fixed a critical bug with invisible walls that could spoil the game passage after loading a save
- Level "Shopping District": added objects in the lake
- Fixed decoration at the levels 'Start' and 'Trainstation'
- Fixed some small bugs that don't affect the game passage
SALVATIONLAND update for 10 October 2022
Patch 0.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
