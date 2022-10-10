 Skip to content

Elearning Development Intern update for 10 October 2022

22年10月10日快速更新

Share · View all patches · Build 9688950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

主要更新了以下内容

  • 游戏内4月15日的教研成长之路分享已上线
  • 游戏内4月22日的如何做复盘分享已上线
  • 4月份教研A对应的任务：资料制作，具体任务“小游戏”已上线
  • 降低了资料制作小游戏的难度

什么？你想要周五刷题会的答案？emmm题目讲解录制中，目前已放在Bilibili和公众号了。

祝大家游xue玩xi愉快~~

ps 下次更新预计在本周末完成，包括校对和数据分析的具体内容，以及另外5场游戏内分享。

