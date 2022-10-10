 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Winter's Ankh update for 10 October 2022

Winter's Ankh: Calm storm update, version 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9688706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • various in-game animations, various interface animations
  • upgraded dialogue interface, and roaming avatars
  • entire map(s) overhaul, graphical improvements
  • added a help screen, a reports log screen, battle counter hud, and a better map screen
  • 10+ new areas, small or large
  • new book content, lots of
  • added more tutorials
  • a lot of new quests, quest enhancements, events and miscellaneous
  • a lot of bugfixes (bugs are inevitable with so many content, if you find any let me know)
  • overall improvements, various minor content
  • quest warning system (for journal too)
  • added footsteps sounds/option
  • this is an Rpg i'm really happy with now, as a player as well, there will a few updates probably

have fun,
Marix

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121851
  • Loading history…
Depot 2121852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link