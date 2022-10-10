Winter's Ankh: Calm storm update, version 1.0

- various in-game animations, various interface animations
- upgraded dialogue interface, and roaming avatars
- entire map(s) overhaul, graphical improvements
- added a help screen, a reports log screen, battle counter hud, and a better map screen
- 10+ new areas, small or large
- new book content, lots of
- added more tutorials
- a lot of new quests, quest enhancements, events and miscellaneous
- a lot of bugfixes (bugs are inevitable with so many content, if you find any let me know)
- overall improvements, various minor content
- quest warning system (for journal too)
- added footsteps sounds/option
- this is an Rpg i'm really happy with now, as a player as well, there will a few updates probably
have fun,
Marix
Changed files in this update