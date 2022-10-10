 Skip to content

Paleon update for 10 October 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Animal breeding
  • Female tarpan

Updates/Changes:

  • Aurochs movement speed update from 3.7 to 3.5
  • Tarpan movement speed update from 4 to 4.2
  • Male Aurochs attack chance update from 0% to 100%

