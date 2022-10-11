 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 11 October 2022

Live Update 0.20.3 Change List

Book of Travels update for 11 October 2022

Live Update 0.20.3 Change List

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where "You are already logged in" message was shown erroneously
  • Fixed a bug that caused keyboard movement to not work when the mouse hovers over an unwalkable area
  • Fixed water not being placed correctly in West_22
  • Fixed interaction, forgot an exclamation mark in front of player being in combat
  • Fixed flickering on certain UI elements
  • Fixed a bug made it possible to use the scroll wheel to move the merchant inventory
  • Fixed a bug that caused buttons to flicker when hovering over them.

Changes:

  • Dockhand NPC will not give you repeated knowledge by talking to them anymore
  • Added log entry for client graphics device type
  • You can now start running when at above 5% stamina instead of 30%
  • You can no longer interact while an NPC is in a defeated state.
  • A Robbery event will no longer remember old values. A Robbery event will now value your items correctly when putting them in and outside the inventory boxes.
  • Trade Modifiers that increase/decrease values will now be more precise.
  • Reduced inventory slots on Ornate Fig Beads from 3 to 0
  • Implemented some new effect cards
  • Added tooltips to items in Character creation.
  • Reworked the GUI prefab to be more workable around branches.
  • Ghosts will now disappear correctly when disabling Reveal Ghosts effects (ex. Sighted)

