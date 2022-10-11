Live Update 0.20.3 Change List

General Fixes:
- Fixed issue where "You are already logged in" message was shown erroneously
- Fixed a bug that caused keyboard movement to not work when the mouse hovers over an unwalkable area
- Fixed water not being placed correctly in West_22
- Fixed interaction, forgot an exclamation mark in front of player being in combat
- Fixed flickering on certain UI elements
- Fixed a bug made it possible to use the scroll wheel to move the merchant inventory
- Fixed a bug that caused buttons to flicker when hovering over them.
Changes:
- Dockhand NPC will not give you repeated knowledge by talking to them anymore
- Added log entry for client graphics device type
- You can now start running when at above 5% stamina instead of 30%
- You can no longer interact while an NPC is in a defeated state.
- A Robbery event will no longer remember old values. A Robbery event will now value your items correctly when putting them in and outside the inventory boxes.
- Trade Modifiers that increase/decrease values will now be more precise.
- Reduced inventory slots on Ornate Fig Beads from 3 to 0
- Implemented some new effect cards
- Added tooltips to items in Character creation.
- Reworked the GUI prefab to be more workable around branches.
- Ghosts will now disappear correctly when disabling Reveal Ghosts effects (ex. Sighted)
Changed files in this update