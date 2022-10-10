 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 10 October 2022

Oct 10 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9688120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the link to Lumi's 3rd file not downloading the file on click in some browsers
    ]*[ Fixed the Turkish fix causing the sonar game to not work for some people. That sonar game is the most buggable thing in the entire game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link