- Fixed the link to Lumi's 3rd file not downloading the file on click in some browsers
]*[ Fixed the Turkish fix causing the sonar game to not work for some people. That sonar game is the most buggable thing in the entire game.
Outcore update for 10 October 2022
Oct 10 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update