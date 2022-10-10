Player Movement:
- Prevents situations where player could get 'stuck' on stairs
- Fix for situations where player could not get onto stairs diagonally
- Fix for sudden 'jumps' when boarding stairs from tile above or below
- Various movement tweaks
Saving:
- Fix for possible data loss when player quits the game during death animation
Various:
- Additional checks to prevent Laser Mages from rotating during their laser emitting phase
- Fix Backstab Charm placing player on tile of conflicting elevation
- Fix for seed 9555809 and related, where progression was impossible due to First City layout generation
- Fix for UI interaction prompt occasionally not disappearing during cutscenes
- Fix for delayed camera relocation on load of the save
