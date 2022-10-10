 Skip to content

Loot River update for 10 October 2022

1.0.998

Build 9688073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player Movement:

  • Prevents situations where player could get 'stuck' on stairs
  • Fix for situations where player could not get onto stairs diagonally
  • Fix for sudden 'jumps' when boarding stairs from tile above or below
  • Various movement tweaks

Saving:

  • Fix for possible data loss when player quits the game during death animation

Various:

  • Additional checks to prevent Laser Mages from rotating during their laser emitting phase
  • Fix Backstab Charm placing player on tile of conflicting elevation
  • Fix for seed 9555809 and related, where progression was impossible due to First City layout generation
  • Fix for UI interaction prompt occasionally not disappearing during cutscenes
  • Fix for delayed camera relocation on load of the save

