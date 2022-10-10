 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cleaning The System update for 10 October 2022

1.17.10 - Minor Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9687869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed description being set as the creator name
  • Fixed Description gets unset if going out of pause screen
  • Fixed Level Editor tag toggles causing 4 players option to toggle off/on

Changed files in this update

Depot 1888101
  • Loading history…
Depot 1888103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link