- Fixed description being set as the creator name
- Fixed Description gets unset if going out of pause screen
- Fixed Level Editor tag toggles causing 4 players option to toggle off/on
Cleaning The System update for 10 October 2022
1.17.10 - Minor Bug Fixes
