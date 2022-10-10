- Fixed the bug that Rubran Baroness and Sapphiran Lord did not come to help Sonohime in the Final Battle II.
- The description of Frostbite I now complies with its effect.
- Changed the damage type of Echo of Agony and Corruption Outburst.
- Fixed the plot bug which appeared when fast clicking the red exclamation mark.
- Fixed the bug that the game may get freeze during the battle.
- Now in Epic mode, enemies died from HP loss and poison will no longer reflect damage.
- Fixed the bug that hidden boss in the Land of Trial cannot be triggered.
- Living Bomb is now changed to Skill Card.
- Fixed the bug that half of Experience may be lost when player re-enter the game.
- Added more information in the History Deck Build.
Criminal Dissidia update for 10 October 2022
V1.0.6 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
