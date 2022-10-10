Major progression fixes

- Fixed major issue, where if the interact button is quickly spammed when opening a locked door, two keys could be consumed, likely breaking dungeon progression.
- Fixed duplicate key glitch in dungeon 8.
- Fixed progression break in dungeon 7, due to doorway collision issues.
- Fixed a glitch associated with the Kobold Tech Rune (teleportation rune), where it would not function whilst the Companion Pet is active. This fixes progression issues in multiple dungeons.
More miscellaneous dungeon and puzzle related patches to come, as we gather feedback. Thank you!
Changed files in this update