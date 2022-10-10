 Skip to content

Airoheart update for 10 October 2022

Major progression fixes

Build 9687682

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed major issue, where if the interact button is quickly spammed when opening a locked door, two keys could be consumed, likely breaking dungeon progression.
  • Fixed duplicate key glitch in dungeon 8.
  • Fixed progression break in dungeon 7, due to doorway collision issues.
  • Fixed a glitch associated with the Kobold Tech Rune (teleportation rune), where it would not function whilst the Companion Pet is active. This fixes progression issues in multiple dungeons.

More miscellaneous dungeon and puzzle related patches to come, as we gather feedback. Thank you!

