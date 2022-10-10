Beta Release 0.3.0 (10/9/2022)
- New UI that is easier to hide on stream.
- Added new !bomb command. Drops a bomb that affects all enemies on screen (damage + knockback).
- Added new enemy: Armored Snail.
- Added weapon rarity to character card. (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic)
- Added enchantment type to character card. (Earth, Air, Fire, Water)
- Added Class and Description to character card. Populating character info.
- Added Class/Description for Anubis and Mr. E (previously Alien/Mr. A).
- Set coin notification color to yellow.
- Set damage notification color to red.
- Channel owner can buy an egg using !buy in chat.
- Fixed "E" bug.
- Added a visual notification to show collected coins as +1, +10, or +100.
- Added visual notifications to show attack damage on enemies/bosses.
- Chatters are be able to !queue up, so the next egg hatched by the streamer will be named after them.
