StreamSavers update for 10 October 2022

Beta Release 0.3.0 (10/9/2022)

Build 9687351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New UI that is easier to hide on stream.
  • Added new !bomb command. Drops a bomb that affects all enemies on screen (damage + knockback).
  • Added new enemy: Armored Snail.
  • Added weapon rarity to character card. (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic)
  • Added enchantment type to character card. (Earth, Air, Fire, Water)
  • Added Class and Description to character card. Populating character info.
  • Added Class/Description for Anubis and Mr. E (previously Alien/Mr. A).
  • Set coin notification color to yellow.
  • Set damage notification color to red.
  • Channel owner can buy an egg using !buy in chat.
  • Fixed "E" bug.
  • Added a visual notification to show collected coins as +1, +10, or +100.
  • Added visual notifications to show attack damage on enemies/bosses.
  • Chatters are be able to !queue up, so the next egg hatched by the streamer will be named after them.

