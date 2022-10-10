 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 10 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #9

Build 9687263

  • Ticket #1089-2 Top menu hotkey behavior adjustments. Disabled certain hotkeys with menus open.
  • Ticket #1032 Fixed instances where settings reset did not save.
  • Ticket #1074-2 Gravity generator construction filters now work with Low-G and High-G species
  • Tickets #1022-2, #993-2 Fixes for fleet order refresh
  • Ticket #880 Double clicking a save slot now loads game
  • Ticket #898 Autosave slot now at top of load and save menus
  • Ticket #1056-2 Fixed instances were build button on construction item would disable
  • Ticket #1061 Fixed instances where left click would enter planet view without mouse over a UI widget
  • Ticket #1064 Pressing enter after inputting save game or overwrite game text commits changes.
  • Ticket #1081-2 Additional adjustments to maximum population and terraforming calculations
  • Ticket #1099 Research and trade treaties now show current and maximum treaty BC and RP amounts
  • Ticket #1102 Fixed instances where economy ships were not being destroyed by space monsters
  • Ticket #1112 Added item being scrapped text to scrap prompt
  • Ticket #1113 Adjusted starbase hitbox and mouseover size
  • Ticket #1117 Fixed achievement trigger for first research station
  • Ticket #1063 Double clicking on empty save slot opens save prompt

