Beta Update 2022.10.9

- In multiplayer Career mode, added a "Transfer Ship Control" option to the ship hamburger menu to transfer control of the ship to another player.
- In multiplayer Career mode games, you can now right-click on the credits display to transfer credits to other players.
- Only three trade ships can now be trading with a station simultaneously. If a trade ship arrives at a station and there are already three trade ships trading with it, then the new trade ship will simply continue on to its next destination.
- When a ship splits, the flight direction of any new pieces will no longer be automatically recalculated and will stay the same as the original ship.
- When a mission's payment can be received from any station in the system, a star icon will now be displayed above every station.
- The resource ejection button now displays its hotkey.
- Added 1x1 and 2x2 faction decals for all four factions.
- Holding Ctrl and right-clicking will now flip any selected parts or decals horizontally.
- Bugfix: When transferring resources between ships, the crew of the sending ship would usually go back inside to pick up more resources instead of picking them up from the outside.
- Bugfix: When transferring resources between ships, if the receiving ship had the resource transfer priority set to 0 for all roles, then the crew on the sending ship would also not help even if their priorities were non-zero.
- Bugfix: The Railgun Loader would display a "not connected" symbol when the railgun didn't have any crew, power, or ammo.
- Bugfix: Uranium and Gold that had been loaded into Uranium Enrichers or Processor Fabricators but not yet used to produce a Enriched Uranium or Processor were being counted towards the ship's total, which would cause an error when trying to transfer them.
- Bugfix: Mining lasers would have a hard time targeting parts marked for salvage if there were a lot of other parts marked for salvage that were out of range of the Mining Laser.
- Bugfix: When loading a paint scheme while the base paint layer is selected, the decal layer visibility icons weren't being updated to match the new paint scheme until one of the decal layers was selected.
- Bugfix: The "X points behind" text in Arena mode was overlapping the game speed controls.
- Fixed an audio pop in the reactor operating audio.
- Modding: Fixed the spelling of "Manhatten" to "Manhattan".
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 10 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update