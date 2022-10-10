Patch Notes, October 9th, 2022

- Fixed missing textures from bridge asset in Cyber City Acts
- Removed enemies that would despawn in lower route in Cyber City Act 2
- Fixed some environmental details in Serene Shrine Acts
- Could now view control inputs via settings menu
- Adjusted jump hitbox to be lower than player hitbox to prevent issue of the player taking damage rather than defeating the enemy
- Added particle effects to jump hitbox to better indicate it is active
- Jump hitbox should reliable activate when jumping and hit enemies when landing on them
- Reduced the distance Syrus travelled when letting go of the controls (WASD/left stick)
- Tutorial prompts for ramps and slopes now state boosting amplifies how high you'll jump or launch
- Boost gauge is now layered on top of the boosting tutorial prompts
- Removed sky particles from Cyber City Act 0 to keep consistent with other acts
- Fixed rare issue where jump pads would not activate
- Increased the collision/trigger box for enemies, crystal rings, checkpoints, and extension medals to improve contact
- Adjustments to enemy positions in certain acts
- Minor changes to parts of certain acts
- Removed or adjusted placements of flags in Clockwork County stages due to the cloth physics being able to push Syrus slightly off path
- Reduced the volume on certain blade attacks during Overseer boss fight
