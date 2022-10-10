 Skip to content

Speedbreak Hyperdrive update for 10 October 2022

Patch Notes, October 9th, 2022

Build 9686756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing textures from bridge asset in Cyber City Acts
  • Removed enemies that would despawn in lower route in Cyber City Act 2
  • Fixed some environmental details in Serene Shrine Acts
  • Could now view control inputs via settings menu
  • Adjusted jump hitbox to be lower than player hitbox to prevent issue of the player taking damage rather than defeating the enemy
  • Added particle effects to jump hitbox to better indicate it is active
  • Jump hitbox should reliable activate when jumping and hit enemies when landing on them
  • Reduced the distance Syrus travelled when letting go of the controls (WASD/left stick)
  • Tutorial prompts for ramps and slopes now state boosting amplifies how high you'll jump or launch
  • Boost gauge is now layered on top of the boosting tutorial prompts
  • Removed sky particles from Cyber City Act 0 to keep consistent with other acts
  • Fixed rare issue where jump pads would not activate
  • Increased the collision/trigger box for enemies, crystal rings, checkpoints, and extension medals to improve contact
  • Adjustments to enemy positions in certain acts
  • Minor changes to parts of certain acts
  • Removed or adjusted placements of flags in Clockwork County stages due to the cloth physics being able to push Syrus slightly off path
  • Reduced the volume on certain blade attacks during Overseer boss fight

