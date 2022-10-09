NORMAL MODE ADJUSTMENTS
Ice Queen will no longer freeze the platform
Decreased the amount of axe swing & chain drops in the Dungeon level
Removed the sword-throwing knight in the Black Knight level
Decreased the amount of lava spit in the Dungeon Escape level
Barold update for 9 October 2022
Normal Mode: Normaler than ever before!
NORMAL MODE ADJUSTMENTS
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update