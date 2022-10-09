 Skip to content

Barold update for 9 October 2022

Normal Mode: Normaler than ever before!

Share · View all patches · Build 9686448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NORMAL MODE ADJUSTMENTS
Ice Queen will no longer freeze the platform
Decreased the amount of axe swing & chain drops in the Dungeon level
Removed the sword-throwing knight in the Black Knight level
Decreased the amount of lava spit in the Dungeon Escape level

