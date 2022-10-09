 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mines and Magic update for 9 October 2022

Balance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9686399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • sends income increased
  • castle upgrade prices decreased
  • wave bonus income slightly increased in multiplayer
  • research price reduced for researchable units
  • drill beam got weaker vs player units
  • builder selection in multiplayer screen (elf builder introduced for multiplayer)
  • "go" button added to multiplayer, so if both players press it, the wave starts; also, build time increased by 5 seconds
  • castle radius (logical, not visual) increased a little

Changed files in this update

Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link