- sends income increased
- castle upgrade prices decreased
- wave bonus income slightly increased in multiplayer
- research price reduced for researchable units
- drill beam got weaker vs player units
- builder selection in multiplayer screen (elf builder introduced for multiplayer)
- "go" button added to multiplayer, so if both players press it, the wave starts; also, build time increased by 5 seconds
- castle radius (logical, not visual) increased a little
Mines and Magic update for 9 October 2022
Balance patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
