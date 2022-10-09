 Skip to content

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 9 October 2022

Update 1.4.0 (2023100901), 10/09/2022

Build 9686364

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed College 1996 OT rules
  • fixed bug on penalty screen where a TD and delay of game
  • Improved CFL 'two timeouts per game' and will improve it more next year
  • Reenabled ability to change teams' colors in career seasons (during preseason phase)
  • Casual offense now shows the actual play
  • Cycle button lets you change the details while keeping the same play
  • Casual Defense now shows the actual offensive formation and men
  • Added Prevent Defense to Casual Defense
  • added more links to game's home screen

Changed files in this update

