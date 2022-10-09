- fixed College 1996 OT rules
- fixed bug on penalty screen where a TD and delay of game
- Improved CFL 'two timeouts per game' and will improve it more next year
- Reenabled ability to change teams' colors in career seasons (during preseason phase)
- Casual offense now shows the actual play
- Cycle button lets you change the details while keeping the same play
- Casual Defense now shows the actual offensive formation and men
- Added Prevent Defense to Casual Defense
- added more links to game's home screen
Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 9 October 2022
Update 1.4.0 (2023100901), 10/09/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
