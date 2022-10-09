 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 9 October 2022

October 10th, 2022 - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9686121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update.

  • Extended length of bounty cooldown.
  • Empty businesses can now be purchased (unless restricted like Sheriff, Courthouse, etc...)
  • All staff firepower counted during outlaw gang event

More to come.

Changed files in this update

Deadwater Saloon Content Depot 1696081
