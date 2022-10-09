October 10th, 2022 - Update

Small update.
- Extended length of bounty cooldown.
- Empty businesses can now be purchased (unless restricted like Sheriff, Courthouse, etc...)
- All staff firepower counted during outlaw gang event
More to come.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update.
More to come.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update