英雄黄昏 update for 9 October 2022

2022年10月10日 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9685985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【体验调整】
1.优化游戏的显示适配，现在能适配大部分屏幕比例（默认是16:9）。
2.添加新手指南内容，帮助新手玩家入门。
3.优化最近接到的一些反馈细节。

【DLC调整】
1.兵种试炼添加5档加速（过快速度可能会引起不适，适当使用）。
2.兵种试炼提升陈情表、出师表的伤害。

交流QQ群4：607451655（新）

Changed files in this update

英雄黄昏 Content Depot 1754721
