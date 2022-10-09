2022年10月10日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.优化游戏的显示适配，现在能适配大部分屏幕比例（默认是16:9）。
2.添加新手指南内容，帮助新手玩家入门。
3.优化最近接到的一些反馈细节。
【DLC调整】
1.兵种试炼添加5档加速（过快速度可能会引起不适，适当使用）。
2.兵种试炼提升陈情表、出师表的伤害。
交流QQ群4：607451655（新）
