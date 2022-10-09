 Skip to content

Employee of the Month update for 9 October 2022

1.0.8a Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for two updates in one day, we try to space out updates unless they are gamebreaking...

  • Fixed crashes when unlocking some achievements
  • Gas station is made easier to navigate
  • Fixed placements of some notes

