Crash Dive 2 update for 13 October 2022

v1.2.50 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9685700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Torpedo Spread angle and timing are now moddable
• Fixed overlapping HUD controls on some wide-aspect screens
• Fixed bug where side mission target ships would sometimes be invisible
• Fixed crash during Fast Travel

