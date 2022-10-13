• Torpedo Spread angle and timing are now moddable
• Fixed overlapping HUD controls on some wide-aspect screens
• Fixed bug where side mission target ships would sometimes be invisible
• Fixed crash during Fast Travel
Crash Dive 2 update for 13 October 2022
v1.2.50 change list
• Torpedo Spread angle and timing are now moddable
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update