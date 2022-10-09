 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smooth Operators 2 update for 9 October 2022

Weekly Update 9th Oct -22

Share · View all patches · Build 9685668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, here's the weekly update!

What's included:
  • My Employees UI now contains Salary information
  • My Employees UI includes Actions such as Fire, Upgrade, Pay Raise, and Vacation. Hold left CTRL to toggle to actions while in the My Employees UI.
Bug fixes:
  • Spelling errors
  • Rounding bug displaying too many decimals in Loans UI
  • Bug where trash would not start accumulating in rooms
Roadmap:
  • Continued localization implementation
  • Option to automatically go to 50x speed when nobody is working
  • Option to not pop the Sickness and Resigned popups
  • Change some menu buttons to click instead of hover to activate (in the Shop Menu, Properties windows, etc..)
  • Option to not zoom into employee/room when opening the properties UI

Thanks everybody who's reported bugs, and came up with ideas for improvements! As always - feedback is king! =)

Changed files in this update

Smooth Operators 2 Depot Depot 776662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link