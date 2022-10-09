Weekly Update 9th Oct -22

Hey, here's the weekly update!
What's included:
- My Employees UI now contains Salary information
- My Employees UI includes Actions such as Fire, Upgrade, Pay Raise, and Vacation. Hold left CTRL to toggle to actions while in the My Employees UI.
Bug fixes:
- Spelling errors
- Rounding bug displaying too many decimals in Loans UI
- Bug where trash would not start accumulating in rooms
Roadmap:
- Continued localization implementation
- Option to automatically go to 50x speed when nobody is working
- Option to not pop the Sickness and Resigned popups
- Change some menu buttons to click instead of hover to activate (in the Shop Menu, Properties windows, etc..)
- Option to not zoom into employee/room when opening the properties UI
Thanks everybody who's reported bugs, and came up with ideas for improvements! As always - feedback is king! =)
Changed files in this update