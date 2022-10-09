 Skip to content

Odd One Out update for 9 October 2022

V1.1.0 - New symbols!

Share · View all patches · Build 9685630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

ADDED - 72 new symbol pairs (144 total).
CHANGED - Highest difficulty now gives 30 points instead of 20

