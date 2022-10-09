 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 9 October 2022

Update 0.17.9

Build 9685452

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed errors in placing objects on the table.
  • Cutting table troubleshooting.
  • Fixed error loading the Growbox 240 in the mother process.
  • Fixed error during loading in the 2nd stage.
  • Fixed error when pollenizing plants.
  • Fixed minor bugs

