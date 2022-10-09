- Fixed errors in placing objects on the table.
- Cutting table troubleshooting.
- Fixed error loading the Growbox 240 in the mother process.
- Fixed error during loading in the 2nd stage.
- Fixed error when pollenizing plants.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 9 October 2022
Update 0.17.9
