MetaPhysical update for 9 October 2022

Update B 6.7 (3)

Update B 6.7 (3) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog

Changes:

  • Money for correct identification increased from 10 to 50
  • Djinn: you have to stab several times now instead of 1x (1x for Rookie, 2x Hunter, 3x Winchester)

Bug fixes:

  • fixed some bugs during the hunt
  • Doors too often made noises when opening or closing them
  • as a dead player you could still talk to your teammates
  • fixed several bugs of the Arachne
  • fixed a bug of the money calculation for collected artifacts
  • you kept all items after you died
  • fixed expert points for arachne, shapeshifter and ghoul
  • fixed shotgun blast
  • spider web was not visible with the camera (Bradfordshire street)

Greetings
Dennis

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
