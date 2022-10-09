Update B 6.7 (3)

ChangeLog
Changes:
- Money for correct identification increased from 10 to 50
- Djinn: you have to stab several times now instead of 1x (1x for Rookie, 2x Hunter, 3x Winchester)
Bug fixes:
- fixed some bugs during the hunt
- Doors too often made noises when opening or closing them
- as a dead player you could still talk to your teammates
- fixed several bugs of the Arachne
- fixed a bug of the money calculation for collected artifacts
- you kept all items after you died
- fixed expert points for arachne, shapeshifter and ghoul
- fixed shotgun blast
- spider web was not visible with the camera (Bradfordshire street)
Greetings
Dennis
Changed files in this update