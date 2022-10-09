 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 9 October 2022

0.7.0b changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 9685388

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Chamo-Banshee
  • Added new room types for Drifting Orbital and Dark Refinery
  • Fixed player loadout sporadic reset
  • Fixed invalid key pickup generation for Abandoned Tomb

