- Added Chamo-Banshee
- Added new room types for Drifting Orbital and Dark Refinery
- Fixed player loadout sporadic reset
- Fixed invalid key pickup generation for Abandoned Tomb
Desecrators update for 9 October 2022
0.7.0b changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
