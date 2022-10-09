- New theme track for the title screen (work in progress)
- The exit will now appear every time.
- The exit has been reworked and is now lit up by a spotlight. This allows the player to see it from a distance, even if it's behind obscured by walls.
- Updated the intro video with new animated segments
- Added features to the menu. You can now toggle between full screen and windowed mode. You can also choose to submit feedback. This will take you to a form on the Lazernaut website.
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 9 October 2022
Updates/fixes + new music
Patchnotes via Steam Community
