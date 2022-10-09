 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nonno Lorenzo update for 9 October 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9685224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor improvements:

  • Improved bag item description.
  • Reduced yield when harvesting plants grown from seeds.
  • Increased yield when crafting pine nuts.
  • Added a mysterious wooden log to the pine forest.
  • Improved various error popup messages.
  • Added description to top the right UI buttons.
  • Corrected various spelling mistakes.

Additions:

  • Added a way to increase or decrease UI scale (Press U + Up Arrow or Down Arrow).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when crafting an item with only one item slot available.
  • Fixed a bug that caused items placed on workbenches to duplicate when loading save.
  • Fixed a bug that causes the "door close" sound effect to play at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1259581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1259582
  • Loading history…
Depot 1259583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link