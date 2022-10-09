Patch 1.0.4

Minor improvements:
- Improved bag item description.
- Reduced yield when harvesting plants grown from seeds.
- Increased yield when crafting pine nuts.
- Added a mysterious wooden log to the pine forest.
- Improved various error popup messages.
- Added description to top the right UI buttons.
- Corrected various spelling mistakes.
Additions:
- Added a way to increase or decrease UI scale (Press U + Up Arrow or Down Arrow).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that occurred when crafting an item with only one item slot available.
- Fixed a bug that caused items placed on workbenches to duplicate when loading save.
- Fixed a bug that causes the "door close" sound effect to play at the start of the game.
Changed files in this update