Something interesting

General:
- Finally, the developer deigned to add a slider for the master volume to the game settings! Now you can play without sound.
- Reduced burn time: Log, Palm Log, Coal, Refined Coal. This was necessary because the consumption of coal in the game was too small.
Bug fix:
- Some changes in Ukrainian localization.
- Fixed a bug due to which enemy mortars did not see allied robots.
- Fixed a bug due to which the allied robots ignored the attacks of enemy mortars on their spawners.
Changed files in this update