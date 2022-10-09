 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 9 October 2022

Something interesting

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Finally, the developer deigned to add a slider for the master volume to the game settings! Now you can play without sound.
  • Reduced burn time: Log, Palm Log, Coal, Refined Coal. This was necessary because the consumption of coal in the game was too small.

Bug fix:

  • Some changes in Ukrainian localization.
  • Fixed a bug due to which enemy mortars did not see allied robots.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the allied robots ignored the attacks of enemy mortars on their spawners.

