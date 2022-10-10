 Skip to content

Brotato update for 10 October 2022

Patch 0.5.11c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Runs are now saved at every shop and can be resumed after exiting the game (or crashing)
  • All characters now gain +1 Max HP upon levelling up
  • HP Regeneration now restores 1 HP every x seconds where x is lowered by having more HP Regeneration
  • Fruits and crates no longer get attracted when you're at full health
  • Crates now heal as much as Fruits
  • Shops before wave 3 now have 2 weapons and 2 items, those before wave 6 at least 1 weapon
  • The chance of finding a weapon of a set you have is increased until wave 6 degressively (from +15% to 0%)
  • Bosses on Danger V now have 25% less health
  • Items now have internal associated tags and some characters will have slightly more chance of finding items with specific tags
  • Items now display whether they're unique, limited or not
  • Enemies deal less damage
  • Big late run chargers have slightly less health
  • Mummies' speed decreased
  • Reduced the efficiency of Armor
  • Dodge cap: 70% => 60%
  • The effects of the "more inflation" and "less materials dropped modifiers" of Danger II and IV are lowered but "stronger enemies" of Danger III slightly increased
  • Slightly increased the chance of tier IV items/weapons/upgrades appearing
  • Added an accessibility option to turn off explosion flashes
  • Added an accessibility option to change materials pickup sounds
  • Coupon: price decreased, -5% price => -6%
  • Brawler: +0% Attack Speed with Unarmed weapons => +50% (it was actually bugged before), +5 Melee Damage => +0
  • Fist, Flaming Brass Knuckles, Power Fist: damage increased
  • Pacifist: +0.8 => +0.65
  • Mage: now starts with Snake and Scared Sausage, +50% Elemental Damage modifs => +33%, -100 Engineering
  • Pacifist: +0.8 XP/Mat => +0.7
  • Knight: -50 Ranged/Elemental Damage => -0, -50% Attack Speed modifications, can start with Torch II
  • Demon: +1 Max HP for every 10 materials => every 13 materials
  • Explorer: -50% Damage => -40%, +10% Speed, even more trees spawn, +100% tree materials => +0%
  • Ranger: +50% Ranged Damage modifications => +33%
  • Engineer: +15 Engineering => +10, +50% Engineering modifications
  • Chunky: +20 Max HP => +25
  • Bull: +25 HP Regeneration => +15, +50% HP Regeneration modifications
  • Explorer and Pacifist: now start with Lumberjack Shirt
  • Shuriken: damage and crit chance slightly decreased
  • Slingshot: 100% Ranged Damage scaling => 80%
  • Some guns' firerate slightly decreased
  • Shredder: damage slightly decreased
  • Turrets base damage increased but scaling slightly reduced
  • Baby Gecko: 10% chance => 15%
  • Alloy, Metal Detector, Exoskeleton, Duct Tape now give Engineering and have been tweaked a bit
  • Medical Turret: faster projectile and bigger hitbox, 1 base healing => 3, 10% scaling => 5%
  • Landmines' activation range slightly increased
  • Wizard boss now waits 2 seconds before starting to cast spells
  • Alien Eyes: 5 seconds cooldown => 3
  • Tractor: +50 Harvesting => +60
  • Padding: +1 Max HP every 100 materials => every 80 materials
  • Potato Thrower: sound lowered
  • Flamethrower: base burning damage decreased
  • Taser: 100% Elemental Damage scaling => 80%
  • Baby Elephant: -1 Elemental Damage => -0, 15% chance => 20% chance
  • Cyberball: 10% chance => 15% chance
  • Scared Sausage: Unique => Limited (4)
  • Power Generator: is now tier III

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the shop would give you a random weapon 20% of the time instead of a weapon you have
  • Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't find your save file when in offline mode
  • Fixed a bug where the wizard's spells would sometimes deal damage before fully spawning
  • Fixed a bug where HP Regeneration wouldn't kick in after gaining Max HP during a wave
  • Fixed a bug where Spider's effect wouldn't apply directly after getting it
  • Fixed a bug where Hunting Trophy was unique
  • Fixed a visual bug on the Progression page when displaying the Explorer
  • Fixed a bug where some characters would sometimes find weapons they couldn't use in the shop
  • Fixed a bug where combining Sledgehammers III would give you a Hammer IV
  • Fixed a bug where combining Choppers II would sometimes replace a Chopper IV instead of a II
  • Fixed the hitbox of some enemies
  • Fixed a bug where Crazy and Generalist didn't have Steam achievements
  • Fixed some stat descriptions not updating and displaying the wrong caps in some languages
  • Fixed a visual bug where the player could regain HP after dying
  • Fixed a bug where some enemies would spawn too close to the player without enough warning time
  • Fixed a bug where Focus' malus wouldn't always apply
  • Fixed a bug where Blood Donation's damage would get cancelled by iframes
  • Current wave now stays displayed when processing crates and level ups

