Patch 0.5.11c

Changes
- Runs are now saved at every shop and can be resumed after exiting the game (or crashing)
- All characters now gain +1 Max HP upon levelling up
- HP Regeneration now restores 1 HP every x seconds where x is lowered by having more HP Regeneration
- Fruits and crates no longer get attracted when you're at full health
- Crates now heal as much as Fruits
- Shops before wave 3 now have 2 weapons and 2 items, those before wave 6 at least 1 weapon
- The chance of finding a weapon of a set you have is increased until wave 6 degressively (from +15% to 0%)
- Bosses on Danger V now have 25% less health
- Items now have internal associated tags and some characters will have slightly more chance of finding items with specific tags
- Items now display whether they're unique, limited or not
- Enemies deal less damage
- Big late run chargers have slightly less health
- Mummies' speed decreased
- Reduced the efficiency of Armor
- Dodge cap: 70% => 60%
- The effects of the "more inflation" and "less materials dropped modifiers" of Danger II and IV are lowered but "stronger enemies" of Danger III slightly increased
- Slightly increased the chance of tier IV items/weapons/upgrades appearing
- Added an accessibility option to turn off explosion flashes
- Added an accessibility option to change materials pickup sounds
- Coupon: price decreased, -5% price => -6%
- Brawler: +0% Attack Speed with Unarmed weapons => +50% (it was actually bugged before), +5 Melee Damage => +0
- Fist, Flaming Brass Knuckles, Power Fist: damage increased
- Pacifist: +0.8 => +0.65
- Mage: now starts with Snake and Scared Sausage, +50% Elemental Damage modifs => +33%, -100 Engineering
- Pacifist: +0.8 XP/Mat => +0.7
- Knight: -50 Ranged/Elemental Damage => -0, -50% Attack Speed modifications, can start with Torch II
- Demon: +1 Max HP for every 10 materials => every 13 materials
- Explorer: -50% Damage => -40%, +10% Speed, even more trees spawn, +100% tree materials => +0%
- Ranger: +50% Ranged Damage modifications => +33%
- Engineer: +15 Engineering => +10, +50% Engineering modifications
- Chunky: +20 Max HP => +25
- Bull: +25 HP Regeneration => +15, +50% HP Regeneration modifications
- Explorer and Pacifist: now start with Lumberjack Shirt
- Shuriken: damage and crit chance slightly decreased
- Slingshot: 100% Ranged Damage scaling => 80%
- Some guns' firerate slightly decreased
- Shredder: damage slightly decreased
- Turrets base damage increased but scaling slightly reduced
- Baby Gecko: 10% chance => 15%
- Alloy, Metal Detector, Exoskeleton, Duct Tape now give Engineering and have been tweaked a bit
- Medical Turret: faster projectile and bigger hitbox, 1 base healing => 3, 10% scaling => 5%
- Landmines' activation range slightly increased
- Wizard boss now waits 2 seconds before starting to cast spells
- Alien Eyes: 5 seconds cooldown => 3
- Tractor: +50 Harvesting => +60
- Padding: +1 Max HP every 100 materials => every 80 materials
- Potato Thrower: sound lowered
- Flamethrower: base burning damage decreased
- Taser: 100% Elemental Damage scaling => 80%
- Baby Elephant: -1 Elemental Damage => -0, 15% chance => 20% chance
- Cyberball: 10% chance => 15% chance
- Scared Sausage: Unique => Limited (4)
- Power Generator: is now tier III
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the shop would give you a random weapon 20% of the time instead of a weapon you have
- Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't find your save file when in offline mode
- Fixed a bug where the wizard's spells would sometimes deal damage before fully spawning
- Fixed a bug where HP Regeneration wouldn't kick in after gaining Max HP during a wave
- Fixed a bug where Spider's effect wouldn't apply directly after getting it
- Fixed a bug where Hunting Trophy was unique
- Fixed a visual bug on the Progression page when displaying the Explorer
- Fixed a bug where some characters would sometimes find weapons they couldn't use in the shop
- Fixed a bug where combining Sledgehammers III would give you a Hammer IV
- Fixed a bug where combining Choppers II would sometimes replace a Chopper IV instead of a II
- Fixed the hitbox of some enemies
- Fixed a bug where Crazy and Generalist didn't have Steam achievements
- Fixed some stat descriptions not updating and displaying the wrong caps in some languages
- Fixed a visual bug where the player could regain HP after dying
- Fixed a bug where some enemies would spawn too close to the player without enough warning time
- Fixed a bug where Focus' malus wouldn't always apply
- Fixed a bug where Blood Donation's damage would get cancelled by iframes
- Current wave now stays displayed when processing crates and level ups
Changed files in this update