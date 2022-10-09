UNSTABLE Patch 1.1.2d - Renewal

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Loot container refilling system; Loot is set to refill every 1 day due to the smaller size of the map at the moment. If you loot a container and exit the game, no loot will respawn in that container. Could all change due to community feedback.
- 50 round magazine for 9mm sidearms added
- Shotgun suppressor added
- Lighting effects added to airdrop aircraft
- Item slots in the inventory that an item can be either equipped or moved will turn green
- Vehicles now deform when hit, in the future this will save and you'll be able to repair it properly
CHANGES:
- In game time adjusted; Day lasts for 30 minutes and night for 15 minutes
- Medical loot added to radiated zombies
- Changes to zombie sounds
- MRE sell price increased
BUG FIXES:
- General fixes to stacking (More changes in future to allow stacking in more circumstances)
- Possible fix for random events spawning only AI
Changed depots in unstable branch