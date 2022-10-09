 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 9 October 2022

UNSTABLE Patch 1.1.2d - Renewal

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Loot container refilling system; Loot is set to refill every 1 day due to the smaller size of the map at the moment. If you loot a container and exit the game, no loot will respawn in that container. Could all change due to community feedback.
  • 50 round magazine for 9mm sidearms added
  • Shotgun suppressor added
  • Lighting effects added to airdrop aircraft
  • Item slots in the inventory that an item can be either equipped or moved will turn green
  • Vehicles now deform when hit, in the future this will save and you'll be able to repair it properly

CHANGES:

  • In game time adjusted; Day lasts for 30 minutes and night for 15 minutes
  • Medical loot added to radiated zombies
  • Changes to zombie sounds
  • MRE sell price increased

BUG FIXES:

  • General fixes to stacking (More changes in future to allow stacking in more circumstances)
  • Possible fix for random events spawning only AI

