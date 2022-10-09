 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eleven Table Tennis update for 9 October 2022

252.6 - minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9685129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

minor update. I the latest update's "prevent ball grab during delay" ended up functioning out of ranked play. So now it's limited to just ranked play.

Changed files in this update

Eleven Table Tennis Depot 488311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link