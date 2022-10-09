Hello travelers,
Here are the Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.2 patch notes!
- Fixed an issue with the Shop: prior to this patch, items were not changing daily as expected.
- The loading screen has undergone some changes. A slideshow is now visible showing news, Events and other key information related to the game during initial loading when Asteroid is launched from the client. The loading bar has been moved to the bottom right.
- Added the Nautical License accessible from the game menu by clicking on the profile banner at the bottom left. From here you can view player related information such as the Pilot (username), adventure start date, game time, enemies eliminated and more. The section is constantly updated and we intend to give players the opportunity to customize it.
- Improved the resolution of visual damage counters that appear when an enemy is hit.
- Minor bugs fixed.
KNOWN ISSUES
- We are investigating an Event related issue. The "Star Collector" Global Challenge Event would not correctly count the stars collected by players, resetting or completely changing the counter number shared with all players.
- We are investigating a cursor problem. It would not correctly follow the position of the mouse pointer or the right analog stick (when using a controller) once it reached the edge of the screen, locking the cursor in that position for a short time.
COMING WITH THE NEXT PATCHES
- A graphic restyle of the main menu is foreseen.
- The social icons of Alestore Inc. will be added to the main menu with related links to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Discord.
- The "Survey" function will be added to the extended menu. This feature will allow players to receive free in-game rewards by completing small user experience surveys.
- The Options, currently available and modifiable only and exclusively in the main menu, can also be viewed in the extended menu during the game session. Note: initially some of the settings such as language and control mode will not be editable from the extended menu, and will therefore have to be changed from the main menu anyway.
- New ships are coming for purchase in the Shop.
- New Events are coming.
- Bug fixes found in development and reported by users.
We hope you will continue to enjoy Asteroid!
