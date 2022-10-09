 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 9 October 2022

[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.09 Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Added the function of feng shui and orientation locking when rebuilding the room
  2. New Jianghu Martial Arts:
    [Being - enraged in the elixir field] All our escorts block+12%
    [Been - Jianghu Old Man Joined] All attributes+12%
    [Be - No Misery] Maximum HP of all enemies - 13%
    [Quiet Speed] Enemy's overall speed - 13%
    [Be - Undaunted Force] Enemy attack - 13%
    [Been - Wuli A] Enemy's overall defence - 13%

System optimization:

  1. Increased the number of organizations that can kill people in the Martial Arts Practice Hall
  2. Hierarchy optimization of lantern icons in bedrooms
  3. Optimization of [Skills - Hundred Battles to be crowned king] text description
  4. [Skill - Exquisite Seven Skills] The effective target is adjusted to all our summoning units
  5. Closing the task interface in the provincial map will not automatically jump back to the escort agency scene
  6. After opening the interface now, press the shortcut key again to close the interface
  7. The level of [Skill - Escort Record] is lowered from a unique product to a common product

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug that the text of secret escort meeting conditions in the accounting room displayed incorrectly
  2. Fixed the bug that the martial arts level on the left side of the martial arts museum did not display normally
  3. Fixed the bug that the ability to increase the attribute of summoning unit did not work normally
  4. Fixed the bug that our team's blood tank&escort cart's blood tank displayed abnormally in the war report

