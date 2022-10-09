[World Escort Agency] Version 2022.10.09 Update Announcement

New content:
- Added the function of feng shui and orientation locking when rebuilding the room
- New Jianghu Martial Arts:
[Being - enraged in the elixir field] All our escorts block+12%
[Been - Jianghu Old Man Joined] All attributes+12%
[Be - No Misery] Maximum HP of all enemies - 13%
[Quiet Speed] Enemy's overall speed - 13%
[Be - Undaunted Force] Enemy attack - 13%
[Been - Wuli A] Enemy's overall defence - 13%
System optimization:
- Increased the number of organizations that can kill people in the Martial Arts Practice Hall
- Hierarchy optimization of lantern icons in bedrooms
- Optimization of [Skills - Hundred Battles to be crowned king] text description
- [Skill - Exquisite Seven Skills] The effective target is adjusted to all our summoning units
- Closing the task interface in the provincial map will not automatically jump back to the escort agency scene
- After opening the interface now, press the shortcut key again to close the interface
- The level of [Skill - Escort Record] is lowered from a unique product to a common product
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that the text of secret escort meeting conditions in the accounting room displayed incorrectly
- Fixed the bug that the martial arts level on the left side of the martial arts museum did not display normally
- Fixed the bug that the ability to increase the attribute of summoning unit did not work normally
- Fixed the bug that our team's blood tank&escort cart's blood tank displayed abnormally in the war report
Changed files in this update