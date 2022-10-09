Patch 10.4

- Updated credits
- Changed ranking label for single player
- Changed name to Nathan for single player
- Changed default Field of View to 100
- Improved pathing
- Modified Hunter is slower when successfully made an attack
- Fixed Explore map mode to Cave of Terror
- Added Lurk for Explore map mode so Hunter disappear when attack
