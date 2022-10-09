 Skip to content

Hunter A Hunter update for 9 October 2022

Patch 10.4

Patch 10.4

Build 9684812

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated credits
  • Changed ranking label for single player
  • Changed name to Nathan for single player
  • Changed default Field of View to 100
  • Improved pathing
  • Modified Hunter is slower when successfully made an attack
  • Fixed Explore map mode to Cave of Terror
  • Added Lurk for Explore map mode so Hunter disappear when attack

Changed files in this update

Hunter A Hunter Content Depot 1848651
