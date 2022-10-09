 Skip to content

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 9 October 2022

v1.4.6 Pico Controller Supported

Share · View all patches · Build 9684781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added an official controller binding for PICO controller. We tested on the PICO4 HMD.

[v1.4.6]

  • Add PICO controller official binding.


